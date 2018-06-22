Drivers warned of likely traffic delays

In the interest of saving Southwest Times readers time and aggravation, this a travel tip to those going to southern West Virginia from Southwest Virginia. Milling and resurfacing work on Interstate 77 between Bluefield and Princeton continues to result in major traffic delays in both West Virginia and Virginia.

Northbound traffic on I-77 is frequently backed up on the Virginia side of the East River Mountain Tunnel due to this construction and Sunday was no exception. At 5 p.m. Sunday, June 17, traffic on I-77 was backed up from the entrance of the East River Mountain tunnel to just south of Bastian. This nine-mile backup resulted in hours of delay for motorists.

Route 52, a two-lane road that served as the primary roadway between Wytheville and Bluefield before the construction of Interstate 77, can be used as an alternate route. However, on the day in question, motorists traveling on Route 52 also experienced bumper to bumper traffic all the way from Bastian to Bluefield.

Motorists traveling from the New River Valley to southern West Virginia should avoid traveling on I-77 until construction on northbound lanes come to a conclusion. To avoid the delay, drivers coming from Pulaski County should take Route 100 north to Pearisburg and then take Route 460 to Princeton.

All commercial trucks that do go through the tunnel on I-77 are detoured to Route 460 between Bluefield and Princeton. Cars travel single file on I-77 from Bluefield to Princeton heading north until they get past Exit 9, where traffic patterns return to normal.

According to Brent Walker of the West Virginia Department of Highways, this is the only time since the construction of this section of I-77, back in 1973, that this extensive road rehabilitation has occurred. The work involves a machine known as a Rubblizer, which pulverizes the asphalt to a depth of nine inches below the road surface. Then, three layers of aggregate stone are applied in three stages to resurface and strengthen the roadway. If everything goes to plan, stages one and two of resurfacing should be complete by the end of next week.

Due to expected heavy traffic during the Independence Day Holiday, all construction of I-77 will cease from Saturday, June 30, until Sunday, July 8. This means all northbound and southbound lanes between Bluefield and Princeton will be open and traffic should flow normally during this 10-day period.

The second week of July will likely bring more delays, though, as rubblizing will begin on the Southbound section of I-77 between Princeton and Bluefield. During this period of construction, southbound traffic will use one lane southbound on I-77, as well as the passing lane on the northbound side of the interstate, in what is referred to as ‘contraflow’ traffic. As a result, only one lane will be available for northbound traffic.

Closing one northbound lane between Bluefield and Princeton will again result in major traffic delays on northbound I-77 until mid-September, when phase two is scheduled to be completed on both southbound lanes in Mercer County.

Stage three, which involves applying the final layer of asphalt to the road is scheduled to occur sometime in early Fall. According to Walker, this work should not result major delays as some of the work will be done at night.

The bottom line is, except for the nine-day hiatus in construction between Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 8, Virginia motorists traveling to southern West Virginia should avoid using I-77.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed sometime this fall. Southbound traffic is, as yet, unaffected.

