Doris Elaine Tabor Collins

Doris Elaine Tabor Collins, age 80, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

She was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Pulaski County, Va., daughter of the late Samuel Gilbert Tabor and Mae Martin Tabor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Marshall Collins, and son, David “Davy” Marshall Collins Jr.

Doris is survived by her son, Doug Collins, of Dublin, Va.; two daughters, Debbie Collins and Troy Maxwell, of Max Meadows, Va., Donna Collins of Max Meadows, Va.; four grandchildren, Kristina Ference, Justin Collins, Josh Maxwell and Chris Collins; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Tabor Mathena and Mike, of Pulaski, Va., Velma Tabor Melton of Dublin, Va., and brother, Billy and Virginia Tabor of Pulaski, Va.

Funeral are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Gunton Park Church of God of Prophecy, with the Rev. Diane Stanley officiating. Interment follows in Jones Cemetery. The family is receiving friends Friday evening, 6-8, at Barnett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society of Hospice of Southwest Virginia.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Collins family.

Written by: Editor on June 15, 2018.

