Donna Jones Grubb Williams

Donna Jones Grubb Williams passed away Monday, June 4, at Pulaski Health and Rehab Center.

She was born Nov. 6, 1922, in Ivanhoe, Va., to the late Robert Lee and Nanie A. Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Wesley Jones, Bill Grubb and Randy Williams; four sisters, Leona Hartley, Louise Collins, Geneva Groseclose and Helen McKinney; two brothers, Buford Taylor and Eugene Taylor; two special granddaughters, Melissa Jones and Amanda Williams, and a special son in-law, Wayne Burcham.

She is survived by her children, Druscilla (Dru) Burcham, Bobbie and Mavis Jones, Jay and Loretta Jones and Danny and Lisa Jones; her grandchildren, Debbie B. Wolfe, Greg Burcham, Brian Jones, Amy J. Myers, Mark Jones, Bill Jones II, Natasha J. Wall, John Jones II and Bryan White; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and special friends Jean and Francis.

She was a lifetime member of Fairview United Methodist Church in Ivanhoe, Va. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was loved by many in her community and she loved caring for others. She retired from Wythe Community Hospital, where she loved caring for patients — especially the babies. When she gave to others it was her best. Truly her gift in life was caring for her family and others in need. Thank you to the Pulaski Health and Rehab Center for caring for our mother.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday, June 7, at Barnett Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Wilhoit officiating. Interment follows in West End Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the family.

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2018.

