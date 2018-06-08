Donald Ray Pitts Jr.

Donald Ray Pitts Jr., age 48, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, June 4, 2018.

Born Feb. 19, 1970, in Forsythe County, N.C., he was the son of Sandra McHone Sutphin and the late Donald Ray Pitts Sr. His maternal grandparents, William Paul & Ola Pearl McHone, also preceded him in death.

Donnie was loved and cherished by all who knew him. He will be missed greatly by family and friends. Donnie enjoyed the outdoors, particularly fishing and gardening. He was a huge football and basketball fan for both Virginia Tech and Pulaski County High School. Some of his most memorable moments the past months were attending Virginia Tech games. Donnie’s life was cut way too short, but his life on earth led an indelible mark on everyone he met.

He is survived by his mother a stepfather, Sandra (Eddie) Sutphin of Pulaski, Va.; wife, Jennifer Woodyard Pitts of Dublin, Va.; children, Kody Ryan Pitts of Dublin, Va., Ashley Brooke (Austin) Newby of Pulaski, Va., and Carri Leanne Pitts of Radford, Va.; grandson, Bentley Waylon Newby; sisters, Debra (Greg) Janney of Pilot, Va., and Joyce Pitts Ayers of Dublin, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Travis (Emily) Woodyard of Dublin, Va.; mother and father-in-law, Larry (Brenda) Woodyard of Dublin, Va.; special nephew, Gavin and Brayden Ayers, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Clenard Thornsberry officiating. Interment follows at West End Cemetery, Wytheville, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Sunday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 8, 2018.

