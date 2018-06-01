Donald ‘Don’ Andrew Thornton

Dec. 27, 1948 – May 29, 2018

Donald “Don” Thornton, age 69, of Pulaski, Va., died Tuesday, May 29, 2018, due to a tractor accident at his home.

Born Dec. 27, 1948, in Radford, Va., he was the son of the late James Isaac Thornton and Iva Annie Cressel Thornton. He was also preceded in death by his only son, Donald Andrew “Andy” Thornton II; step-son, Roger Douglas “Doug” Lyons, and sister, Brenda Gail Thornton Wilson.

He was retired from Radford Army Ammunition Plant after 19 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Lora Melvin Lyons Thornton of Pulaski, Va.; daughters, Tammy Annette Thornton Mock (Tony) of Arlington, Va., and April DeLane Thornton Montgomery of Pulaski, Va.; step-daughters, Kerry Lyons Montgomery of Dublin, Va., and LaDonna Lee Lyons of Snowville, Va.; brothers, James Allen Thornton Sr. (Connie) of Pulaski, Va., and John Franklin Thornton (Cindy) of Dublin, Va.; 13 grandchildren, special grandson Justin Gravley, Shayne Gravley, Whitney Tolley, Holly Akers, Megan Montgomery, Andi Montgomery, Devon Thornton, Kasey McCambridge, Brad Montgomery, Jamey Dalton, Alex Dalton, Josh Damron and Austin Cole; seven great-grandchildren, Melanie Gravley, Emery Gravley, Luna Gravley, Kaden McCambridge, Levi Damron, Sophia Damron and Hope Montgomery; several nieces and nephews, with special thanks to nephew Danny Wilson for all you have done for “Unc.”

Close friends included Alan Peoples, Kelsey Duncan, Perry Reese, Rick Hoback, Jim Phibbs, Charlie Hull, and Mark Montgomery. A mentor to many, comedian to all, jack of all trades, and mischievous to the end. He was doing what he loved most at his last moments, and that was on his tractor outside “piddling” as he would say.

Funeral services are Sunday, 2 p.m., at Bower Funeral Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Darlene Marshall officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family is receiving friends Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bower Funeral Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.

Bower Funeral Chapel, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2018.

Comments

comments