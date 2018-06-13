Dehydration, kidney issues blamed for behavior

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man police allege caused a ruckus in downtown Pulaski in May says dehydration and kidney problems are to blame for his behavior that day.

According to prosecutor James Crandall, it took five police officers and more than eight shocks from a Taser gun before Andrew Pierce Hatmaker, of Pulaski, could be brought under control and arrested May 15.

Hatmaker, who turns 31 Sunday, appeared before Pulaski County General District Court Judge Erin DeHart Monday, seeking bail. He is being held without bond on charges of obstruction of justice, tampering with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and five counts of assault on a police officer.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 13, 2018.

Comments

comments