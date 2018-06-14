Debra ‘Debbie’ Lee Riggins Fogarty

Debra “Debbie” Lee Riggins Fogarty, age 60, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Born July 13, 1957, in Wytheville, Va., she was the daughter of the late John and Carrie Lee Dean Riggins. Her husband, Robert Francis Fogarty Jr., also preceded her in death.

She had been a receptionist at Tuck Clinic with over 27-½ years of service.

She is survived by her daughters, Tara Nicole (David) Burton of Dublin, Va., and Jamie Lee (Brandon) Thompson of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Jonathan Taylor Cricket, Brittany Nicole Cricket, Elizabeth Lynn Thompson, Noah Bryce Thompson and Hunter Dakota Burton, and special friends, Sally Quesenberry, Alexis Skye and Pam Maxwell.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. Funeral services are 11 a.m., Saturday, June 16, in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment follows at Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Draper, Va.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 14, 2018.

