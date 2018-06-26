County sports leader, Sutphin, dies

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Long-time Pulaski County Parks and Recreation sport director Edsel ‘Eddie’ Thomas Sutphin died Sunday. He was 65.

Sutphin spent 32 years directing sports for the county, impacting the lives of thousands of young people who passed through the program. According to family he could recite the statistics of Pulaski County softball players as if they were his own.

But he also loved to play sports. He was an avid fan of baseball, having played at Dublin High School, Hiwassee College in Tennessee and in the Mountain View League. Unlike many who step aside from sports as they age, he continued play softball throughout his 40s.

When he wasn’t involved in sports activities, he also was an award-winning songwriter.

In the late 1980s Sutphin told The Southwest Times his favorite time to write songs was while driving. A former truck driver for Pulaski Furniture, he said he had plenty of time to concentrate on song lyrics while making furniture deliveries.

In 1989 the county’s sesquicentennial committee approached him about writing a song about Pulaski County for its 150th anniversary celebration. Although it expressed Sutphin’s feelings about his home community, he acknowledged the lyrics to “The Pulaski County Song” didn’t always come easy.

In 1988, Sutphin won special commendation in a songwriting contest sponsored by Kentucky Fried Chicken. Recording artist Michael Martin Murphy personally selected the top 50 songs, which included Sutphin’s.

His song “Stronger Than Steel Love” made him the monthly winner for June and also won him a place in the finals of VH1’s Song of the Year contest in 2006. He was one of only 120 contestants to qualify for the finals nationwide.

Then, a year later, his 30 years of song writing paid off when he picked up nine awards from two international songwriting competitions: Unisong’s 11th International Songwriting/Lyric Contest and the 24th Mid-Atlantic Song Contest.

Despite his successes in the music lyric industry, family said his true passion in life was supporting the county’s youth sports.

