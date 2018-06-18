County receiving $1 million in grant funds

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County is among multiple localities, state agencies and nonprofits selected to receive a portion of $50 million in grant funds administered by Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).

According to information provide by Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, Pulaski will receive just over $1 million in funds for its pretrial and victim witness services. Criminal Justice Services Board (CJSB) approved the grant awards at its Thursday meeting.

The Pretrial Services program is receiving $832,690. The program provides supervision prior to trial of defendants deemed to be appropriate for release from incarceration pending their trial date.

The Victim Witness Program, receiving $189,024, serves as a liaison between crime victims and the court. For example, the victim witness coordinator monitors payment of court-ordered restitution, helps victims understand the trial process and provides emotional support for victims of violent crimes.

A total of $18.7 million in grant funds was approved for 113 victim witness programs. In the 2017 fiscal year, victim witness programs funded by DCJS grants provided direct service to over 71,000 individuals.

Northam pointed out one grant awarded to the Department of Forensic Science (DFS) are enabling the purchase of two gas chromatography/mass spectrometer instruments used in performing chemical analyses on drugs seized by law enforcement. He noted the number of controlled substance cases DFS received from 2015 to 2017 increased about 20 percent.

Information on grant funds awarded is available on the DCJS website, www.dcjs.virginia.gov.

Written by: Editor on June 18, 2018.

Comments

comments