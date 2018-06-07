Council appears at budget impasse

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’s no longer uncommon to find state and federal lawmakers at gridlock when it comes to passing a budget, but it’s usually a simpler process at the local level.

However, if recent budget discussion in Pulaski is a sign of what’s to come, it appears outgoing Mayor Nick Glenn will have to determine whether the town enters a new fiscal year with operating funds or has to close it’s doors July 1.

Glenn say’s he’ll abstain from the vote before being put in that position. (The mayor only votes in the event of a tie.)

Pulaski’s charter allows for town government to continue operating for six weeks if a new fiscal year budget isn’t approved by June 30. State law requires a new budget be in place July 1.

