Clean Community Council recognizes citizens

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Clean Community Council of Pulaski County plans, promotes and rewards citizen efforts to preserve and enhance the environment. Two citizens were recognized June 5 during a ceremony.

The first person recognized was Catherine Humphrey, who was presented the 2018 Citizen of the Year award for her tireless efforts and devotion to the pristine appearance of Pulaski County.

“It is not unusual to see Catherine on the coldest or hottest days of the year picking up debris or giving attention to the broken branches and twigs of greenery along the streets,” a statement from the Council said. “In honoring Catherine, the Council wanted to give back something unique and a plaque constructed of recycled materials seemed most appropriate. Recycled glass, marble and stone composites were designed in a circular wheel mounted on recycled metal. It represents the ability to work together as a wheel to recycle reusable materials and give back a useful life.”

The second recognition was presented by Mr. Thomas James, Chairman of the Clean Council, to Mr. Al Davis, Jr., the longest tenured member of the Council, for his more than 32 years of service and, “being a leader among his peers in Pulaski County to make the Clean Community Council one of the most respected groups of individuals to promote the education and beautification of Pulaski County as well as preserving the environment.”

Davis was presented a framed Proclamation of Appreciation by James for his efforts throughout the years.

Written by: Editor on June 13, 2018.

Comments

comments