Claytor Lake Festival offering summer fun

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Fireworks will once again burst into the nighttime skies above Claytor Lake Saturday as part of the 21st Annual Claytor Lake Festival.

Festival activities get underway at 10 a.m., but registration for some events starts earlier. Musical entertainment begins at 11 and The Wohlfahrt Haus Players perform at 11:45.

While the festival is free, there is a parking fee of $10, or $5 and five cans of food that will be donated to a local food bank. Boy Scout Troop 249 is assisting with parking and food collections.

Each year, the festival serves as the official kick-off of summer for the state park. Organizers say this year’s festival promises to be the best yet.

This year’s musical entertainment includes beach and 50s music at 11:45 a.m., Uptown Trio performing 12:45 p.m., Part Time Party Time Band at 3:45 and Southern Nights at 8:15.

Registration of participants in the annual Everett Lee Yearout Jr. Adult/Youth Fishing Tournament and Essay Contest begins at 7 a.m. Contestants can register through 10 a.m. and essays are due at noon. Trophies and other awards are presented in the afternoon.

In addition to arts, crafts and food vendors offering a wide variety of wares and tasty treats from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the festival also includes a wine tasting 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured Virginia wineries are MountainRose Vineyard, Rural Retreat Winery and Iron Heart Winery.

A United States Coast Guard helicopter will be on display from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., when Coast Guard members will perform a water rescue demonstration.

Antique fire trucks with Old Dominion Historical Fire Society arrive at the state park in procession at 9:45 a.m. and remain on display until 3 p.m.

Registration for the annual car and motorcycle show runs 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Entries are on display for public view and judging 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and dash plaques and trophies are awarded to winners at 2.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 83, based in the New River Valley, is on hand from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., Flotilla volunteers lead Claytor Lake Ambassador’s Festival Day Boat Parade along the state park shoreline.

Parade boats are judged in six categories: most patriotic, best sport/team spirit, fanciest sailboat, most creative, tackiest and judges choice, which receives the grand prize of $100. Winners in the other five categories receive a trophy.

Registrations for the boat parade are being accepted through noon Saturday. Email captn@claytorlakewatersports.com for registration information.

There are also radio-controlled airplanes doing tricks and stunts, children’s activities and beach access throughout the festival.

One of the most anticipated events of the festival comes at dusk, when the Fireworks by Grucci presents its annual fireworks display, bringing the day’s activities to a close.

Each year’s festival is planned by the Claytor Lake Festival Committee, a partnership between Pulaski County, Claytor Lake State Park and Claytor Lake State Park Ambassadors.

For additional information, call 540-643-2500 or email the festival committee at claytorlakefestival@gmail.com.

Written by: Editor on June 6, 2018.

