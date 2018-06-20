Changes proposed for school facility use

By WILLIAM PAINE

Some changes may be coming regarding the facility rental policy of the Pulaski County school system. At the most recent meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, Director of Operations Jess Shull proposed changing and modernizing the application process and the rates for renting school facilities.

School facilities are defined as buildings, grounds, and attached equipment owned or operated by the Pulaski County School Board. “It’s really nothing substantially different than what we’re already doing,” said Shull. “If we can get people to know what the procedures are and follow our procedures, they can still use our facilities and we’ll be reimbursed adequately.”

Currently, a written letter to the school system is required to apply for use of school facilities, but Shull wants that process to be changed to make it an online process. The new policy would also require organizations to request use of facilities two weeks in advance of the rental date.

