Central Gym hosting two events Friday

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

There will be a lot of action at Pulaski’s Central Gym Friday.

As part of Pulaski County Library System’s Summer Reading Program, Bright Star Touring Theatre Company, one of the nation’s largest professional touring companies, is presenting Alice in Wonderland. They perform literary and education-based classics, said to be as entertaining as they are educational. This production of Alice in Wonderland is geared towards pre-school and elementary school age children. Showtime is 10:30a.m.

Later in the day, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Community Helpers Carnival, organized by Elaine East of the Summer Feeding Program, features a bouncy house and other amusements, as well as representatives from Pulaski County’s first responders.

Pulaski Police Department is bringing a well-equipped bicycle used for street patrols, as well as members of Pulaski SWAT — showing some of the specialized tools/weapons they use for their law enforcement duties and their command vehicle.

Once the kids have had a good look at the police equipment, they can check out Pulaski Fire Department’s fire engines.

The Summer Feeding Program will serve free food to all children attending the event. Adults pay a small fee per plate.

“We wanted the kids to come out and get to know people who support us and take care of us. We wanted to show that they could trust them.”

Other community helpers attending the carnival include, Pulaski County Department of Social Services, Regional Emergency Medical Services Inc. (REMSI), and Humane Society of Pulaski County, which will likely bring some furry friends.

All organizations will provide information and displays on the services they offer.

Written by: Editor on June 28, 2018.

