Celebrate ‘National Trails Day’ at Claytor Lake

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Claytor Lake State Park has a variety of activities lined up to help all ages celebrate National Trails Day (NTD).

NTD, designed to be a celebration of America’s trail system, is held on the first Saturday in June of each year. Besides drawing attention to the importance of trails, the event also introduces people to the variety of activities that can be enjoyed along trails, including hiking, biking, horseback riding, running and bird watching.

At Claytor Lake Saturday, the public is invited to not only take a guided hike of one of the park’s trails, but also become involved in improving the trails. NTD activities run 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, with an hour of trail improvements kicking off the day’s activities.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2018.

