Carolyn Elaine Thompson

Carolyn Elaine Thompson, age 63, of Dublin, Va., passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born Oct. 4, 1954, in Allisonia, Va., she was the daughter of the late Theodore David Brown and Frances Edna Safewright Brown. Her sisters, Janet Darlene Brown and Hattie Louise Brown; brother, James Theodore Brown, and grandmother, Hattie Mae Brown, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Webb and Steven Eaves of Dublin, Va.; stepson, Eric Thompson of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Cedric Brown, Teonika Webb and Jasmine Brown; sisters, Pamela Meadows of Fairlawn, Va., Tammy Williams of Roanoke, Va. Daphne Howard of North Carolina, and Diane Williams of Roanoke, Va.; brother, David Lee Brown of Roanoke, Va.; aunt, Hazel Webb of Pulaski, Va., and uncle, Frank Brown of Allisonia, Va.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday, July 2, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at the Brown Family Cemetery, Allisonia. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

