Buchinsky named Volunteer of Year

Pulaski resident Charlie Buchinsky is this year’s recipient of New River Community Action’s Philip Sadler Memorial Volunteer of the Year Community Service Award.

An Eagle Scout, Buchinsky was recognized for volunteer work he did “coordinating major repairs” to playgrounds at head start programs in Christiansburg, Pearisburg and Narrows.

As part of his Eagle Scout service project, Buchinsky “organized volunteers and donations of materials and heavy equipment to remove and replace (playground) climbing structures, including the installation of 32 new treated wood posts,” states NRCA.

The project had an in-kind value of $9,750, including 250 labor hours.

Buchinsky also helped with several other Eagle Scout projects that installed steps on New River Trail, repaired headstones at a local cemetery, and painted Parrott’s fire station. A jazz band member, he also played in several area benefit concerts.

He is the son of Jeff Buchinsky, whose companies renovated the Bob White Boulevard building now occupied for Pulaski Head Start.

The Philip Sadler Memorial award is presented annually in memory of the late Pulaski County attorney, community leader and humanitarian.

In conjunction with other partner agencies, volunteers and community and faith-based organizations, NRCA assists more than 10,000 New River Valley residents through programs aimed at improving the lives of low-income or impoverished individuals and families.

