Buchanan crash claims child’s life

Staff Report

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — A 7-year-old child died Sunday after being injured in a utility vehicle crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the deceased child and another 3-year-old child were passengers on a UTV being operated by an adult when it ran off Route 647 in Buchanan County around 4:15 p.m.

Trooper J.A. Boyd’s investigation determined the vehicle struck a utility pole and went over an embankment after exiting the roadway. The 7-year-old was thrown from the 2014 Polaris 900 RZR. The child was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where he died later in the evening.

The adult male wasn’t injured. The toddler was transported to the hospital by family members, but his condition was not released.

The adult and children were not identified by police.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by: Editor on June 12, 2018.

