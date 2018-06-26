Board approves $47 million county budget

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to approve next year’s $47,578,933 county budget.

“We’re very pleased that we have a balanced budget and the only tax increase was on property taxes directly related to construction of the new school,” said board Chairman Andy McCready. Real Estate taxes were increased by 13 cents in order to pay for construction of the new middle school, which will cost an estimated $47 million.

The supervisors also approved an increase of $223,000 to the school board’s operational fund. The total amount of funding the county is providing to the school system is just over $15 million. State and county funding increases have allowed the school board to implement seven of its nine stated priorities, a large portion of which is a raise in salary for teachers and school personnel.

According to county administrator Jonathon Sweet, “It is the highest level the county has ever funded the school system from an operation standpoint.”

The school board will also buy three new school buses with this additional money.

As a strategy to attract more foreign direct investments, the supervisors have made financial preparations to fund a new International Baccalaureate program within the high school. The international educational foundation is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and was founded in 1968. When fully implemented, students 16 to 19 years of age will be able to take the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program or the International Baccalaureate Career Program, both of which are internationally recognized and are generally viewed as being of a high standard.

The county’s fiscal year 2018-2019 budget also adds a boost of $137,000 in funding to Regional Emergency Medical Services Inc. (REMSI). “Emergency call rates are climbing and we are having trouble covering those calls,” said chairman Andy McCready, also a member of Newbern Volunteer Fire Department. “We looked at raising personal property taxes, but were eventually able to find money in our budget to supplement REMSI.”

REMSI has three ambulances with paid personnel stationed in Pulaski, Fairlawn and Dublin. The Pulaski and Dublin ambulances run 24 hours, seven days a week. The Fairlawn ambulance operates 16 hours a day. The new appropriation allows for a fourth fire/medic ambulance, which runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., five days a week. This new ambulance will be manned by medical personnel who are also qualified firefighters, and be equipped with turnout complete gear and breathing apparatus. This fire/medic ambulance will be dispatched whenever a volunteer fire department is called to a wreck or structure fire.

No reserve funds were used to balance the budget or fund capital improvements.

This year’s motto for the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors is: Getting Stuff Done.

