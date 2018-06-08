Blessing Bucket drive needs helpers

Whether it’s an earthquake in Nepal, a hurricane in Florida, a flood in West Virginia or a tornado in Pulaski, God’s Pit Crew has been there to offer help.

The faith based nonprofit disaster relief organization is based out of Danville. Since its genesis in 1999, God’s Pit Crew has responded to 100 major disasters in 25 states and 11 countries. When a natural disaster occurs, the organization freely donates to families in need of assistance, and has actually built and furnished 40 homes.

Some of those homes are in Pulaski and Draper. They were here to help after a 2011 tornado caused more than $5 million in damage and untold anguish. They also served meals and provided relief supplies to those in need.

Now, God’s Pit Crew is asking for assistance so that they may, in turn, help future disaster victims. Once a year, God’s Pit Crew organizes two days of collections for their Blessing Bucket Drive. A Blessing Bucket is a five-gallon bucket filled with personal grooming items, food and other miscellaneous items, including a Bible.

Mike Blouse, a minister at Bethel Brethren in Christ Church near Hillsville, is the Blessing Bucket program director for Southwest Virginia. He is organizing a Pulaski County Blessing Bucket drive for June 22 and 23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. It takes place at Memorial Square, in front of Magic Mart and Dollar Tree. Volunteers will hand out lists of items shoppers can buy and donate to help fill the buckets.

Blouse is excited about this year’s Blessing Bucket drive except for one thing, he needs several volunteers to hand out shopping lists, collect cash donations, load the truck and sort items into bins inside the truck. So far, he has only a couple of volunteers and he figures he needs about 10 more to make the operation run smoothly.

What’s inside a Blessing Bucket? Toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo (15-16 oz.), bar soap, combs, razors, feminine products, a bath towel (not thick), wash cloths, cans of ready-to-eat food with pop tops, snack crackers/cereal bars, paper towels, toilet paper, flat pack cleaning wipes, Band-Aids, hand sanitizer, tissue, alcohol (16 oz.), peroxide (16 oz.), small flashlights with batteries, a Bible and a note of encouragement.

Since January 2016, God’s Pit Crew has distributed more than 13,000 Blessing Buckets.

That’s a lot of stuff for one bucket and disaster victims are thoroughly grateful to receive these essentials, especially when some have lost everything they own. Those who want to buy items in advance can bring them to the collection site. If assisting with collections is more your speed, that’s Okay, too.

To volunteer or learn more about God’s Pit Crew, call Blouse at 540-230-8045 or e-mail him at mike.blouse@yahoo.com.

