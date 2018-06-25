Bicyclists back for second visit

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When they visited Pulaski County seven years ago, participants in the 2011 Bike Virginia Tour gave high marks to Pulaski’s rest stop at the historic depot.

Monday through Wednesday, as many as 2,000 bicyclists could return to Pulaski and other parts of the county as Bike Virginia’s annual “bike vacation” tour, aptly called the “Ride the River Tour,” passes through.

Bike Virginia is a nonprofit agency. It estimated in 2012 the six-day event provided up to $2.8 million in economic benefit in the area it visited.

The June 22-27 Ride the River event kicked off Friday as bicyclists, young and older, often representing multiple countries, arrived at the Radford headquarters in Bissett Park for the first three days of biking events. The headquarters moves to Claytor Lake Monday, and bike routes begin focusing more on Pulaski and Wythe counties and the south side of the lake.

The annual tours cater to all tastes and skill levels. Each day, bikers pick between routes of a few to about 100 miles in length, and easy to difficult terrain.

Although Friday and Saturday routes touched on portions of the Snowville and Little Creek areas, the majority of the activity moves into Pulaski County this week.

Monday’s routes include the Claytor Lake, Dublin, Robinson Tract, Pulaski and Newbern areas and include rest stop/aid stations in Pulaski and Dublin. Town of Pulaski is moving its pit stop to Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum and YMCA of Pulaski County is manning the Dublin stop, at Dublin Middle School.

Bikers see the sights in Claytor Lake, Newbern, Draper, Hiwassee, Barron Springs and Allisonia Tuesday. Rest stops are at Max Meadows, The Merc at Draper, along the New River in Allisonia and Hiwassee Fire Department.

Claytor Lake, Newbern and Snowville routes also are included in Wednesday’s tours, as is much of the south side of the lake from Lowman’s Ferry Road to Snowville and Radford. The Ruritan National building in Newbern, Harry DeHaven Park and Little River Bluegrass Barn are serving as rest stops.

The first three days participants chose between routes in the Radford and Snowville areas or longer treks that included Floyd, Riner, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Catawba.

Hardcore participants can experience almost 400 miles of riding throughout the week, according to Bike Virginia.

