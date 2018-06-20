Betty Louise Owens Lark

Betty Louise Owens Lark, 89, of Pulaski, Va., passed away peacefully June 18, 2018, at her longtime family residential home in the Northwood section of the town, which she loved and cared for so deeply.

Born in Honaker, Va., she was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, James Willard Lark Jr.; her parents, Sabin Hawley Owens and Rose McGlothlin Owens; a brother, Earnest Newton Owens, and two sisters, Willie Elsie Owens and Anne Lee Hendrick Owens. The Owens family are all longtime residents of Alameda, Calif.

Betty is survived by three caring sons, Dr. James W. Lark III of Earlysville-Charlottesville, Va., Fredrick Stephen Lark of Blacksburg, Va., Gary Owens Lark and wife, Jennifer Lark, and granddaughters, Alexa and Anna Lark of Matthews, N.C. Special thanks are remembered to Betty’s caregivers, Sandra and Marsha, for their tireless assistance and loving attention they provided to Betty during her peaceful final days. The soul of Jesus radiated through their eyes, and the doors of heaven are now open.

In lieu of cards and flowers, the family would suggest and appreciate remembrances be directed to New River Fine Arts Center in Pulaski, Va. Funeral arrangements are to be made through Stevens Funeral Home at Oakwood Cemetery-East. As per Betty’s request, the service will be private to immediate family members and designated guests.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

