Betty Joanne Woolridge Christian

Betty Joanne Woolridge Christian, age 65, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018 at her home.

Born May 24, 1952, in West Virginia, she was the daughter of Irene Porter Woolridge and the late Clarence Woolridge.

She is survived by her mother, Irene Porter Woolridge of Dublin, Va.; sons, Donnie Parks and wife, Catherine Hrezo, of Radford, Va., Aaron Parks of Radford, Va., and Kelly and Charlotte Parks of Radford, Va.; four grandchildren; brother, Larry Woolridge of Tennessee; sisters, Debbie McKinney of North Carolina and Karen Winkle of Dublin, Va., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services are being held privately by the family.

To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 12, 2018.

