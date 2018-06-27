Betty Jean McPeak McGee

Betty Jean McPeak McGee, 65, went home to her Heavenly Father June 25, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her father, James H. McPeak.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Johnny McGee; daughter, Angela Townley; son and daughter-in-law, J.J. and Beth McGee; grandchildren, Andrew McGee, Owen McGee and Allison McGee; mother, Emmogene McPeak; brothers and sisters-in-law, J.C. and Renetta McPeak, Bobby and Judy McPeak; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Butch Arnold; mother-in-law, Jeanette McGee; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Teresa and Scott Owens; aunt, Frances Shockney, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial service is Thursday, June 28, 2 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. The family is receiving friends at the funeral home 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.

