On Sunday, June 17, 2018, Betty Hyatt Jones left this life to join the many loved ones who had gone on before her and who were waiting to welcome her with open arms and smiling faces.

The daughter of a coalminer, she was born in West Virginia Sept. 2, 1930, to James D. Hyatt and Ethel Smith Hyatt. As a small child she and her family moved to Allisonia, Va., to be near her grandparents. Throughout her life she fondly recalled her childhood there among the low water bridge that she crossed to attend school.

She finished 12th grade at Draper School and started working in the textile mills in Pulaski, Va. In 1952, she met and married her husband of 66 years at the “Sweet Shop” near the old Dalton Theater where she was working as a waitress. During this time they raised 3 sons and a daughter in the home they built in the Back Creek area, “one room at a time” she used to say, “because we never wanted to go in debt for anything.”

She enjoyed sewing and even after retiring from Dublin Garment, she continued to sew for friends and neighbors. She also played guitar and sang in church, recalling how Dan Ridpath, the pastor at Back Creek Tabernacle would ask her to sing when she first started attending his church.

Along with her parents and two brothers and three sisters, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Glenn Junior Jones.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Darlene Morris (Lannie), and sons James R. Jones (Sandra), Jerry W. Jones and Lois Hedrick, Curtis D. Jones (Lorri), four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Service is Wednesday, June 20, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour before the service at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Rusty Spears officiating. Burial follows at Thornspring Church Cemetery, Pulaski.

