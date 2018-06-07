Battle for Bird

By WILLIAM PAINE

William.paine@southwesttimes.com

For the past several years, students and faculty at Dublin Middle School have had a ‘field day’ on the last day of school to celebrate the end of the school year. The SOLs were over and students were free to spend the day playing Frisbee or kickball or soccer at their leisure. These activities were free but students who wanted to get their faces painted or submerge a teacher in the dunking booth or put the principal in ‘jail,’ needed two or three 25 cent tickets.

In year’s past, all profits from the end of the year field day at Dublin Middle School went to Relay for Life, a non-profit organization that funds cancer research. This year the plan was changed when it was learned that a well-liked 6th grade science teacher, Michelle (Shelly) Bird, was diagnosed with breast cancer last March.

Dublin Middle School principle, Adam Joyce, explains. “When that word got back to us, it was really a no brainer to have our field day and raise money for Ms. Bird. We felt like Relay for Life would understand that we needed to help one of our own with her battle with cancer.”

Several of the school’s teachers organized this year’s event, which was called the Battle for Bird, in honor of Shelly Bird’s struggle with cancer.

“She’s one of the best teachers we have,” said Principal Joyce. “She has a total of 19 years teaching experience. We consider her a matriarch here. She’s top notch. She is a pillar of this school and when she needed us, we rallied and we helped her because she’s always willing to help us.”

Assistant Principal Rebecca Blevins added, “She’s highly regarded at this school but the teachers rallied around her in an unreal way. They would take some of her duties away from her to help her out. They would just help when she couldn’t be there or even when she was there, they would pop their head in and say ‘what do you need?’”

“We sold a lot of tickets,” said Principal Joyce. “A lot of kids would ask for five tickets and give us a 20-dollar bill and say ‘keep the change.’ Adults were giving. People from the community were giving money. People from the Dublin area were donating anonymously.”

Computer students designed a logo for the Battle for Bird event and teachers had this emblazoned on T-shirts. The sale of these shirts added nearly $300 to the cause. The Battle for Bird raised $175 by allowing teachers to wear blue jeans on the last week of school for the price of one dollar a day. It was not uncommon for teachers to give $20 for the privilege of wearing jeans for a couple of days and like the students, telling administrators to ‘keep the change.’

When the Battle for Bird was done, the school had raised $3500 for Shelly Bird, more than 3 times the amount raised last year.

This money was raised for whatever she needed: travel expenses, lodging, meals,” said Principal Joyce. “These things are often overlooked. Her husband had to take time off to be with her. Her sick leave is strained. She doesn’t feel like cooking, so we just gave her money to do whatever she wants with it. As soon as we raised the money, we counted it and gave it to her, right then. She’s very humble. She’s very appreciative and I think she’ll come through this with flying colors.”

Get Well Soon, Shelly Bird.

