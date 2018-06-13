Barbara Jo Chaffin Trail

Barbara Jo Chaffin Trail, age 69, of Pulaski, Va., died Sunday, June 10, 2018 at here residence in Dublin, Va.

She was born June 30, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Schrader Chaffin and James Albert Chaffin. In addition to here parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Chaffin Corley.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen D. Nester of Shawsville, Va.; two sisters, Jane C. Hughes of Pulaski, Va., and Judy C. Smith of Pulaski, Va., and one grandchild, Chandish Nester of Radford, Va.

Graveside funeral service is Thursday, June 14, 2 p.m., at the Mausoleum Chapel at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family is briefly receiving friends at the Mausoleum Chapel from 1-2 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., 540-980-1700.

Written by: Editor on June 13, 2018.

