Bad fuse impacts electric service

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Fewer than 100 customers, including some retail establishments, were without power for a couple hours Wednesday morning.
Appalachian Power Company spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall said power was turned off to 82 customers for about 2.5 hours due to a bad line fuse. Service was restored around noon, she added.
The problem was discovered when firefighters were dispatched to a “strip mall” on Alexander Road Wednesday morning for a possible fire.
The faulty fuse belonging to the power company was determined to be the source of the problem.
