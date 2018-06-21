Bad fuse impacts electric service

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Fewer than 100 customers, including some retail establishments, were without power for a couple hours Wednesday morning.

Appalachian Power Company spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall said power was turned off to 82 customers for about 2.5 hours due to a bad line fuse. Service was restored around noon, she added.

The problem was discovered when firefighters were dispatched to a “strip mall” on Alexander Road Wednesday morning for a possible fire.

The faulty fuse belonging to the power company was determined to be the source of the problem.

