Arrest made in Radford hit and run

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — A Radford woman faces a charge of felony hit and run after being arrested Thursday for allegedly hitting a youth on his bike June 19 and failing to stop at the scene.

In addition to hit and run with injuries, Casie Grevelle Pruitt, 38, also is charged with one count of general reckless driving, according to Radford City Police Department. She is being held without bond on unrelated charges in Montgomery County Jail.

Police said June 19 a 12-year-old male was riding his bike in the 500 block of Preston Street when he was hit by a vehicle witnesses described as a “light red, four-door sedan.”

The juvenile was treated at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries following the 6:34 p.m. wreck.

Written by: Editor on June 29, 2018.

