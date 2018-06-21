Andrew David Goad

Dec. 13, 1975-June 16, 2018

Andrew David Goad, 42, of Dublin, Va., passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, from injuries sustained in an accident.

He was a team leader in the finishing department at Radford Army Ammunitions Plant. Andrew was a graduate of Pulaski County High School and received his associates degree from Wytheville Community College.

Survivors include his parents, David and Rhonda Lane Goad; wife, Veronica Goad; son, Vincent Michael Goad; stepsons, Noah Mitchell Kenny and his wife, Amanda, and Hanson Isaiah Kenny; sister and brother-in-law, Christian and Mark Hardison; niece, Samantha Thompson, and many other relatives and friends.

Per Andrew’s request, he has been cremated. The family is receiving friends beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, June 22, at River of Life Church, 5311 Black Hollow Road, Dublin, Va. A celebration of life service begins promptly at 5 p.m., with Pastor Shawn Burchett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Truliant Federal Credit Union, Trust for Vincent Goad, 7321 Peppers Ferry Blvd., Radford, VA 24141. Please be sure to put Trust for Vincent Goad in the memory line.

The Goad family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

