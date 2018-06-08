American flag display opens at FAC

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

With Independence Day just around the corner, what better work of art to celebrate than that of the American flag.

“A National Treasure: Our American Flag,” an exhibit of flags and their depictions in works of art and other forms opened at Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley this week and runs through July 4.

Exhibits include large and small flags, flags created as a group effort or individually, flags of traditional fabric, historic flags, photographs of flags, flags depicted in paintings and other items related to this national treasure.

The center is hosting a reception on Flag Day, Thursday, June 14, 5-7 p.m., as well as a reception to mark closing of the display, July 4, 2-4 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is at 21 W. Main St. in Pulaski.

For more information, contact the center at 980-7363 or info@facnrv.org.

Written by: Editor on June 8, 2018.

Comments

comments