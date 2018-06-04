Agencies offering free Boating Safety Course

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Whether you’ve been operating motorboats or personal watercraft (PWC) for years or you’re new to boating, Virginia law requires completion of a Boating Safety Course before operating on state waterways.
Those who plan to operate a boat or ride personal watercraft this summer, but have not completed the course, can do so this month. Since 2016, Virginia Boating Safety Laws require all personal watercraft (PWC) operators age 14 and older and all motorboat operators, regardless of age, to take a Boating Safety Course.
