AG seeking to keep county men in custody

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

State officials have filed civil commitment proceedings against two Pulaski County men, seeking to have them declared sexually violent predators and continued to be detained.

Hearings are scheduled in Pulaski County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon in the cases of John Harrison Collins Jr. and Robert Wallace Curby, both of whom are incarcerated on local convictions of sexually assaulting minors.

According to Virginia Department of Correction, Collins became available for release from Bland Correctional Center May 24. Curby, being held at Greenville Correctional Center, is not currently eligible for release.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed civil comment papers against Collins and Curby Feb. 13, according to court records. The cases are being handled by Assistant Attorney General William Winters, records show.

Under Virginia’s Civil Commitment law, prisoners incarcerated for sexually violent offenses, who are nearing their release dates, can be civilly committed for inpatient sex offender treatment if it is determined he or she is likely to reoffend. Once committed, the offender has a right to an annual review for the first five years; then one review every two years. It is the court’s job to determine whether the defendant remains a sexually violent predator and should continue to be committed.

The court also can find the offender no longer needs inpatient treatment or release the offender on conditional release.

Collins was convicted in 2006 of two counts of sodomy and six counts of aggravated sexual battery — all involving males under the age of 13. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with 20 years to serve. According to The Southwest Times’ archives, Collins told law enforcement he felt like something came over him that he has no control of — “like someone else was in my body.”

Curby was convicted in Pulaski County in 1995 and 2000 of sexual offenses against children. Newspaper archives indicated he was sentenced to five years in prison in 1995 on a conviction of taking indecent liberties with a 10-year-old female. At that time, he told the court he had been in trouble for about 35 years, having served nine years in San Quentin and six years in Folsom Prison.

Archives indicate Curby was on probation from the 1995 conviction when he committed additional sexual offenses against a 14-year-old female. He is completing a 22-year sentence for that conviction and violating probation. A Pulaski County judge promised then to keep Curby in the penitentiary every day he possibly could.

“Mr. Curby is a dangerous person,” Circuit Court Judge Colin Gibb said then. “He is a predator of young children. He should never walk the streets again.”

A probation officer testified during the hearing that Curby’s criminal history dated back to 1952, in California, and included several convictions for rapes, kidnapping for ransom, crimes against children, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

