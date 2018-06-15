Adventuring in style

YMCA of Pulaski County Adventure Camp children join YMCA staff, community members and area dignitaries in celebrating the first day of service for the Y’s Adventure Camp van. YMCA Executive Director Allison Hunter, front center, cut the ribbon. Others in attendance were Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt, Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Webb, Pulaski County School Board member Paige Cash and Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Peggy White.

