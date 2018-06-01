44th annual flea market opens Saturday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Dublin Lions Club is celebrating the 44th year of Pulaski County Flea Market, which opens Saturday at New River Valley Fairgrounds and continues into Sunday.

The popular event features 100 under-roof vendor spaces and over 800 outside. Comfortable shoes are the order of the day for anyone planning to spend hours perusing the wide variety of wares ranging from crafts to tools.

But don’t forget your appetite either because there’s also a wide array of foods to enjoy, including the Lions Club’s ever-famous homemade “Lion Dog” corndogs.

The spring market is one of two the Lions Club holds each year. The fall market is Sept. 15-16 this year.

Proceeds from the flea markets and Lion Dog sales help to raise funds for club projects, which include buying eyeglasses and hearing aids for the area’s needy and providing assistance to area nonprofit organizations such as Pulaski Daily Bread, American Red Cross and Fairview Homes.

The spring market is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $1, but children under age six are admitted free. Parking also is free.

The flea markets have a history of drawing tens of thousands of visitors to the area, so motorists should use caution traveling on Route 100 in the vicinity of the fairgrounds.

New River Valley Fairgrounds is on Route 100, two miles north of Dublin.

