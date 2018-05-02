CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Wesley Johnson Gerberich, 90, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Hall Gerberich; two daughters; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was retired from Aristech.
A graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Mountain View Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.
Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
