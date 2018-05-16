Wells Fargo to close Pulaski branch

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Customers of the Pulaski branch of Wells Fargo may soon be looking for a new bank or traveling further to continue using their account after a Monday letter to their customers announced the upcoming closing of that location.

In the letter, District Manager Jesse Shinn says, “We value your relationship and are committed to keeping you informed of changes that affect you. Wells Fargo consistently evaluates our branch network to ensure each location offers customers a convenient way to bank. This process often leads to new openings and closures. We want to let you know of our decision to close the location (Pulaski), effective Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at 12 p.m.”

While the Pulaski branch, located at 1000 East Main Street, will be closing, there are still at least two other branches in the area that customers will be able to visit. The first is located on East Main Street in Radford, the other at East Main Street in Christiansburg.

Written by: Editor on May 16, 2018.

Comments

comments