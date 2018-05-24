Watch for bikers on Wilderness Road Saturday

By WILLIAM PAINE

Motorists traveling down Wilderness Road this Saturday, take note! Expect to see a large number of bicyclists taking part in the 27th Annual Wilderness Road Ride, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Endurance Southwest Virginia.

Bicyclists taking part in the Wilderness Road Ride will choose one of four routes, each of which follows part of Daniel Boone’s Wilderness Road trail. All four rides, which range from 28 to 80 miles in length, start at Radford University’s Dedmon Center and finish at Bissett Park.

