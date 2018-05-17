VT community remembers President Emeritus Charles W. Steger

Hundreds gathered at Virginia Tech on Monday afternoon to mourn and remember the life of Virginia Tech President Emeritus Charles William Steger Jr., who guided the university into the 21st century as its 15th president.

Steger, who served as president from 2000 to 2014, was an architect, and he brought that discipline’s blend of art and science to the office of university president, developing and executing a vision for the future that made him one of the most influential presidents in Virginia Tech’s 146-year history. He died May 6 at his home in Blacksburg. He was 70.

The Rev. Michael Ellerbrock offered a letter to Steger on behalf of the Hokies who gathered to remember him at the Moss Arts Center, as well as others whose lives were touched by his legacy.

“Dear Charles,” Ellerbrock began. “We celebrate today as family and friends because you raised the bar. An architect who saw beyond time and place, you asked for our best and challenged our imagination. Your Hokie ambassadors make a difference both near and far. It’s been a privilege, Charles, and now our consolation. Well done, Mr. President, well done. We love you. Amen.”

