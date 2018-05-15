VSP investigate I81 accident

Virginia State Police Trooper M.D. Hagy is investigating a fatal crash in Washington County. The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. May 12, 2018, on Interstate 81 at the 26-mile marker.

A southbound 2013 tractor-trailer had stopped for slowed traffic due to a previous crash in the southbound lanes. A 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck traveling behind the tractor-trailer failed to stop in time and rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Tacoma, Carl B. Parks, 54, of Abingdon, Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

