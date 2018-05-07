Virginia works to improve voting process

By Logan Bogert

Capital News Service

RICHMOND – As Virginia prepares for the November midterm elections, State Board of Elections approved a number of policy changes aimed at clarifying the voting process and making ballots easier to understand.

The board met March 23 for the first time since the Northam administration was sworn in. The panel unanimously voted to roll out new ballot standards for the Nov. 6 general election. The goal of the standards is clarification – including allowing candidates to use nicknames, more readable fonts and user-friendly instructions on the ballots.

Each ballot will include instructions on how to vote. It will also state, “If you want to change a vote or if you have made a mistake, ask an election worker for another ballot. If you make marks on the ballot besides filling in the oval, your votes may not be counted.”

