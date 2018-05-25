Virginia Department of Veterans Services to host Memorial Day ceremonies

RICHMOND, VA. – The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will host Memorial Day Ceremonies at four locations across the Commonwealth Monday, May 28, 2018. Admission is free to all of these ceremonies and the public is encouraged to attend.

Governor Ralph Northam will be the keynote speaker at the 62nd Annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. The program will be held at 10 a.m. in the Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory on the Memorial grounds and is co-hosted by American Legion, District 11.

There will be a patriotic music concert at 2 p.m. The Virginia War Memorial and its Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center will be open extended hours for visitation from 9 a.m.to 7 p.m. For details, directions and parking information, visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov/virginia-war-memorial .

Virginia’s three State Veterans Cemeteries at Amelia, Dublin and Suffolk will each also hold public Memorial Day Ceremonies. An Avenue of Flags will be placed at each cemetery entrance and all gravesites will be graced with an American flag. Administrative offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to assist veterans and their families with gravesite location, general information and the completion of cemetery pre-application forms for interested qualified veterans and family members.

Information, including driving directions, for each of these Memorial Day Ceremonies is available at www.dvs.virginia.gov, and is listed below:

Dublin

Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery

Memorial Day Ceremony- 9:30 a.m. EDT

5550 Bagging Plant Road

Dublin. VA 24084

804.674.6983

Keynote Speaker: Bernard L. Marie

Co-hosted by Ruritan National, New River District

