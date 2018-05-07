Violet Hattie Smith Craig

Violet Hattie Smith Craig, 94, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at Highland Ridge ReHab Center with her family by her side.

Born May 28, 1923, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Albert Darst Smith and Nell (Nellie) Hall Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert R. Craig Sr.; brothers, Joe Smith and Bobby Smith; sisters, Lillian Smith Thompson, Evelyn Smith Quesenberry and Lois Smith, and granddaughter, Lisa D. Craig.

She was a long-time resident of the Robinson Tract Road community and later a resident of Pulaski Village, where she enjoyed dinners and playing bingo with her friends and neighbors.

Left to cherish and honor her memory, she is survived by children, Herbert R. Craig Jr. and Geraldine (Gerri) Craig, James “Ronnie” Craig and Veta Craig, Linda K. Craig Back and Terry Back, Robert “Bobby” Craig and Debra Craig; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was loved and will be sadly missed by many, but heaven just received another ANGEL.

Funeral services are 2 p.m., Monday, May 7, in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Entombment follows in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family is receiving friends Monday, 1 p.m. until service time.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

