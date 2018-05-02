Traffic stop yields drugs, large sum of cash

Staff Report

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities seized drugs and a large amount of cash Monday during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County.

Capt. Brad Wright with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a 2000 Dodge Dakota for traffic offenses in a Highway Safety Corridor on the interstate around midnight. During the stop, deputies located and seized drugs, a firearm and more than $35,000 in cash from the vehicle, he said.

The driver, Kenneth E. Rowland, 25, of Charlotte, N.C., was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule I/II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II drugs and driving with a suspended license.

Rowland is being held without bond in Montgomery County Jail.

