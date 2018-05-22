Times queries citizens on variety of topics

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Your trusty Southwest Times correspondent roamed the streets of downtown Pulaski this week to ask four random passers-by Five Questions from the Southwest Times.

The individuals queried were: Jasmine, who recently moved to Main Street in Pulaski at her mother’s behest, Danny Shaver, who lives on the third floor of Grandpa and Grandma’s Mall on Main Street in Pulaski (Shaver claims it’s the only penthouse in Pulaski), Judi Shaver who lives with Danny at the Main Street penthouse and Charlie Brown, who lives at the Laurelwood Apartments in Pulaski. Here listed below are the questions asked and answers given.

What is the best thing about living where you live?

Jasmine – I’ve got my family here and my fiancé and so I’ve got a lot of support. it’s pretty good other than the drama, which, I don’t care for.

Danny Shaver – It’s a quiet town that’s been safe and it’s enjoyable but I’d like to see little more activity and community gatherings and things like that.

Judi Shaver – I like living downtown. We can walk to different places and our doctor office is nearby and the people are nice.

Charlie Brown – It’s nice and quiet, peaceful and clean.

