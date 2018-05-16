Times queries citizens on variety of topics

By WILLIAM PAINE

Our quest to get to know our readers continues this week as we randomly ask the citizens of Pulaski County four questions from the Southwest Times. Below is a list of those questioned and their answers.

Ken Simons 54, lives on South Washington Avenue, Pulaski.

Amy Mooney 28, lives in same apartment complex on South Washington Avenue in Pulaski.

Antoine Flynn, 48 lives in Pulaski.

Michelle Alanis,32, lives in Pulaski and is originally from Radford.

Question #1: What is the best part about living where you live?

Ken Simons – It reminds me a lot of northern Maine. It’s a lot more laid back. I spent about 15 years working in Richmond and so Pulaski is a step back to a quieter pace in life. I enjoy it. People say why would you want to live in Pulaski and I look around and I see parks everywhere. There’s opportunity everywhere in the aspects of construction, there are opportunities and potential everywhere. All these older homes have great need of restoration and as the new jobs come pouring into the area, these places are going to need to be restored. Al’s is a perfect example.

