Ticket initiative expanded despite past abuse

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Although some adults chose to abuse the purpose of free Pulaski Yankees tickets distributed to county school children last baseball season, that didn’t keep the program from growing.

This year the Yankees and Shelor Motor Mile’s Growing the Future program decided to team up again to offer free tickets to students in Pulaski and Wythe counties. That’s a total of 8,539 students, according to Pulaski Yankees General Manager Christina Edney.

However, there is a change this go-around that will, hopefully, prevent the initiative from being abused. Last year, packs of the free tickets started showing up for sale on social media sites — sometimes for as much as $100 — after they were distributed. It was adults, not students, offering them for sale.

This year, rather than receiving a pack of 32 undated tickets, each student will receive 16 undated vouchers redeemable for two general admission tickets to any regular season home game of the 2018 season.

The key, though, is each voucher is good for admission of one adult accompanied by a student. Students can use the tickets without an adult, but an adult cannot enter without a student.

“We’re fortunate to have a great partnership with Growing the Future that allows us to provide this opportunity to local students,” said Edney. “We look forward to welcoming these students to Calfee Park again this summer.”

Growing the Future Coordinator Melissa Epperly said, “This is one more way we can give back” to local students. “We couldn’t be more excited to have (the students) at Calfee Park this year.”

All 2018 Pulaski Yankees home games begin at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Individual game tickets are on sale online at pulaskiyankees.net. They will be available at Calfee Park offices starting May 14.

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2018.

