The hatching has begun

Chris Lichty was speaking to an enraptured audience.

“Today is this chick’s birthday, isn’t that right?”

“Yes,” they said in unison.

The chick to which Lichty refers is not the latest pop star featured in People magazine but an actual baby chicken that was still in the process of emerging from its shell. Lichte, the 4-H Senior Extension Agent for Pulaski County, talked about the life cycle of chickens to Mrs. Teresa Talbert’s third grade class at Critzer Elementary School as part of the 4-H embryology project.

For the last few weeks, Lichty and his accomplice, Morgan Paulette, the 4-H Agriculture and Natural Resource agent, have placed a half-dozen eggs inside an incubator in every third-grade class in Pulaski County for the embryology project.

