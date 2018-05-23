The Class of 2018 ready for graduation

Dave Gravely/SWT

Monday was a big day for the Class of 2018. The completion of the Senior Awards Assembly puts them one step closer to walking across the stage and receiving their diploma Friday. The second big event of the day Monday was the taking of the official class photo. It took just a few minutes to organize, but over 350 seniors, seen here, were able to get it knocked out. Graduation for Pulaski County High School is set for Friday, May 25, at 8 p.m. at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. Be sure to see our B-section today for our salute to seniors.

Written by: Editor on May 23, 2018.

Comments

comments