Thanks to school nutrition employees

Preparing healthy school meals, teaching good nutrition habits and offering a friendly greeting are all in a day’s work for more than 50 school nutrition employees in Pulaski County Public Schools. In April, 92,370 breakfasts, lunches and afterschool snacks were served to Pulaski County Public School students.

School Nutrition Employee Appreciation Week, May 7-11, offers an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy school meals every school day.

School nutrition professionals are committed to providing safe, healthy and well-balanced meals. Balancing financially self-sufficient programs under budget constraints is just one of the many day-to-day roles of school nutrition professionals.

Employees must follow numerous federal, state and local regulations, provide nutrition education to students, and receive ongoing training in sanitation and food safety. They use their creativity to make the cafeteria a fun and welcoming place and perform their jobs each day because they care passionately about the children they serve.

The importance and nutritional value of school meals is well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most nutrient-rich meal of their day.

The role of school nutrition professionals is more important this year than ever before as more families rely on the federal child nutrition programs. Thank you to the school nutrition professionals in Pulaski County for their outstanding work providing healthy, nutritious meals to children every school day.

Please join us in taking time to say “Thank You” to the school nutrition employees in Pulaski County Public Schools.

Ethelene W. Sadler,

Director of School Nutrition

Written by: Editor on May 9, 2018.

